CSCS, Stakeholders to Harp on Policy Guidelines for Secured Cyber Environment

Kayode Tokede

With the growing global cyber threat, the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) and other stakeholders aimed to provide policy guidelines for a secured cyber environment.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer, CSCS, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, who was speaking at a press briefing ahead of October’s Cybersecurity Conference with, “Theme: The Future Of Cybersecurity Emerging Issues And Solutions.”

The 2022 conference aims to raise awareness of current and emerging threats to the cybersecurity of stakeholders in Nigeria’s capital markets, entrenching organisational readiness against cybersecurity breaches and sundry.

The conference also marks the 25th anniversary of CSCS.

According to him, the conference is expected to bring together industry experts, players in the industry, policymakers as well as representatives of government agencies.

He noted that, “Certainly, because of what has happened the last year was one of the reasons we truly escalated this to a different level. We saw people asking questions around, why is it that we were doing a conference of stakeholders?

“Why don’t we have policymakers there? Why don’t we have people who are involved in this on day to day basis to come and discuss it and so we decided to enhance it this year and take it to a bigger place in Abuja.

On what the financial institutions are making from the conference, he said CSCS is looking forward to a standard competition in which the company would be bringing in experts, policy makers, the financial institute and stakeholders’ platform to dialogue on cyber security challenges and channeling a way forward.

Speaking on the company’s efforts and mechanism against cyber-related security, he noted that CSCS was trying as much as possible to meet standard and build resilience and protection against all odds.