Arthur Eze in the News Again

HighLife

There’s a strong wave of money-mindedness in Nigeria that is inducing young men and women to do unpleasant and life-scarring things. But these archetypal leaders of tomorrow need only see that money is not everything, although current events appear to cancel out this fact. It does not help that well-known politicians and affluent men like Authur Eze are reportedly doing whatever they want because they have money.

Yes, popular Nigerian billionaire, Eze, is in the news again. And because it is now the custom, none of his recent mentions in the newspapers is for good or cast a favourable light on his reputation. According to recent reports, one of the things that are not important to Eze is the rule of law. Oh, and family relations, considering that he has allegedly resumed his vendetta against the family of his late brother, most notably his nephew, Prince Olisa Eze.

The report of Eze’s renewed interest in Olisa is all over the news waves. It is alleged that Eze had some of the security personnel attached to him aggressively move into Olisa’s residence in the Mabushi area, Abuja, to evict him (Olisa), his wife, and children. The reason for this eviction was reported to be none other than Eze’s whim, which he expressed explicitly when he allegedly told reporters that the dwelling was his own.

The court proceedings show uncertainty. In fact, the only thing the court has ruled so far is that Eze should desist from taking action until everything is settled. But based on the narrative of Eze terrorising his nephew and chasing him out of his home with armed security personnel, policemen who are supposed to be responsible for the protection of civilian life, the court’s ruling is smoke and shadows.

Eze is not winning public sympathy for his reported doings but he has little care about such things.