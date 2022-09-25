Airlines to Save Fuel Costs as Domestic Runway Gets Airfield Lighting

Chinedu Eze

Nigerian airlines will now save aviation fuel burnt taxing from international runway to the domestic terminals in the night, as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has fully installed airfield lighting at the runway designated for local carriers, known as Runway 18L.

Airlines burn fuel for over 20 minutes, cumulatively put at billions of naira per annum, when they land at international runway after 6:00 pm everyday to taxi to the domestic terminal, known as MMA2 or the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), which serve domestic flight services. This is because Runway 18L for several years did not have airfield lighting to guide flights to land in the night, but with the installation of the equipment by FAAN, flights will now land and take off on the facility in the night, thus saving the operators cost of fuel and time.

It will also reduce traffic on the international runway, as domestic airlines sometimes hover on arrival at Lagos airspace to wait for other flights before them to land before they do and also wait at the holding point for several minutes while taking off, thus causing delays.

Reacting to the completion of the project, the industry analyst and Director, Research, Zenith Travels, Mr. Olumide Ohunayo said the installation of airfield lighting at the domestic runway would be a relief to everyone.

“It is going to relieve everyone not only the airlines even the Air Traffic Controllers (ATC), their stress would be reduced because they now have two runways and can easily depart and give start up to aircraft and clear them for landing easily and more frequently. That is for ATCs. Again, you expect there is going to be savings from fuel for the airline from what they used to taxi from the international runway and wait before they get to park, such fuel is now saved,”Ohunayo said.

Also reacting to the installation of the airfield lights at the Runway 18L, industry stakeholder and the Chairman, Nelike Capital Partners Limited, Dr Alexander Nwuba said the fully functional facility would reduce the time spent on approach and landing, improve departure time both of which would reduce cost of operation, given the additional time spent on the ground waiting at the international terminal, Runway 18R.

Osinbajo, IoD Seeks Increased Women Representation in Leadership Roles

Gilbert Ekugbe

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has emphasised the need to have an increased participation of women in leadership roles to achieve an all inclusive economy.

According to Osinbajo, women representation in government positions in the country is still stuck in the pod and must be reconsidered to drive economic growth and development.

Osinbajo stated this at the Institute of Directors (IoD) 2022 Women Directors’ annual conference tagged, “Facing Forward: The evolving nature of Boards in a rapidly changing world,” in Lagos.

The Vice President said during his tenure as Attorney General, Lagos, a survey of 200 lawyers in 1999 revealed that 89 per cent of judges were notoriously corruption, maintaining that to check the anomaly, reforms began, including headhunting of judges leading to the appointment of 52 judges where 71 per cent were women.

Earlier, the Chairman, Women Directors’ Development Committee, IoD, Mrs Debola Osibogun, said the institute remained committed to promoting best corporate governance practices, including the need for increased female participation both in the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy.

She noted that the choice of the conference’s theme was carefully made in recognition of the global paradigm shift, which had placed huge expectations on the shoulders of company owners, boards and management.

The Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr Kunle Elebute, noted challenges such as changes in technology, increased stakeholders’ expectations and impacts of the global economy was critical that focus of boards goes beyond traditional skill sets of commercial acumen and financial literacy.

He said that with the changing times, boards must continually evolve all its engagements to remain relevant.

The president, IoD Nigeria, Mrs. Ije Jidenma, noting the changes that had reshaped the world in the past four years, said the development had led to enhanced laws and codes of governance.

CHINT Pledges to Explore More Sustainable Energy Solutions to Boost Power Sector

Ugo Aliogo

CHINT Nigeria has reinforced its commitment to empowering Nigeria and boosting the country’s energy sector, through the provision of top-grade electrical and energy solutions.

The company, which currently has presence in over 140 countries stated that it would continue to explore and provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions that will boost Nigeria’s renewable energy landscape.

Speaking at the 9th Nigeria Energy and Exhibition Conference, in Lagos, the Country Manager, CHINT Nigeria, Gary stated that the opportunities in the Nigerian energy sector are innumerable.

According to Gary, the unstable power supply in Nigeria is a major challenge, however, with increased access to energy, a lot of socio-economic issues can be mitigated.

He added that this is particularly an impetus for CHINT’s continued investment into Nigeria’s power and energy sector.

“The instability of Nigeria’s power is a major challenge, and that is why CHINT has brought in more solutions to our customers in Nigeria. We have been investing more in Nigeria’s power and energy sector for the past ten years, and I can assure you that we are here to make the country a better place when it comes to enabling more access to energy,” he said.

Addressing the issues investors are faced with and how the Federal Government can attract investors for socio-economic growth and prosperity, Gary averred that the provision of incentives is a viable means.

FAAN Suspends Extension Time to Airlines Operating to Sunset Airports Across Nigeria

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu has announced the suspension of extending time for flights that wish to land at the airports without airfield lighting or not approved to operate in the night due to safety and security considerations.

Many airports in the country do not have runway lights so flights do not land or take off from these airports after 6:00 or 6:30 pm, but sometimes airlines seek from the authorities the extension of the time beyond 6:00 pm so they can operate flight to some of these airports, known as sunset airports.

But FAAN said it has stopped extending such time and has also held meeting with sister agency, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and both have resolved to adopt the new operating standards policy by ending flight operation extension to sunset airports across the country

Yadudu made this known in Lagos at the Airports, Airlines Business Summit and Expo (AABSE 2022) organised by NIGAV with the theme, ‘Fixing the Broken Link’, stating that airlines must now work within their confines as no approvals for extension will be granted willy-nilly, except on special cases.

He said that the decision would have to expose the airlines with poor Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which have the knack to delay flights, but also noted that this decision could be reviewed anytime.

First Bank Expresses Commitment to Support Economic Growth

Ugo Aliogo

The Chief Risk Officer, First Bank Nigeria limited, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, has expressed the commitment of the bank to support federal government efforts to drive economic growth.

Alebiosu, disclosed this recently in Lagos during the Financial Markets Dealers Association’s (FMDA) quarterly meeting with the themed: “Nigeria Macroeconomic Developments and Outlook: IMF View”

He also stated that since the establishment of the bank in 1894, First bank has being supporting government even in difficult period, adding they are optimistic that the economy would grow, and Nigerians are resilient, hardworking and smart people that would always coming up with innovation that will reflect on the economy.

According to him, “For our contribution to the economy, we are expecting the Lagos rail to start and we are part of that financing. We also have the Lekki Port which would starting by next year and we are also part of the Lekki Port financing. The Dangote refinery will be coming up on stream soon and we are part of that financing. So you can see how fast First Bank is being woven into everything that is needed to make Nigeria great.”

Anchor Insurance Unveils new Logo, TV Commercials

Ebere Nwoji

Anchor Insurance has kicked off a rebranding process targeted at expanding its market share of the competitive insurance market with the unveiling of a new business logo and television commercial.

The Managing Director of the firm, Augustine Ebose, at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, said to achieve the milestone, there was the need to be innovative like initiating an exciting logo identity that speaks into the brand’s journey to that future position.

He said in 2018, the firm came up with a Television Commercial (TVC) themed “Who are We” to properly announce its presence to the world, stressing that today, the “Who Are We” slogan has fully achieved the purpose it was met to deliver for the Anchor Insurance brand and there is now the need to set another brand height for the Company, hence the new TVC, that was launched to the world by the company.

Ebose said going forward, the new commercial would be on popular international and local television stations, stressing that from inception, the firm had thrived in maintaining excellent claims payment administration.

“We have raised our bar in speedy service delivery to our customers who are the reason we are strong in business. It is our desire to meet and satisfy your taste that we are going this extra mile of raising the brand standard today. I must thank you all for believing and trusting in what we are doing at Anchor Insurance, ”Ebose stated.

Addressing the company’s numerous customers for their long years of support, Ebose said “We value your love, your business supports and loyalty to the brand. We will always deliver super customer experience to you as we journey together,” he posited.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Olorundare Thomas, remarked that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) was proud of Anchor Insurance as it has done well as an underwriter.

The Commissioner, who was represented at the event by the Head, Corporate Communication and Market Development, NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami, implored insurance companies to continue to innovate and delight the public with enhanced services.

FBN Insurance Boss Targets Winning 600,000 New Customers in One Year

Ebere Nwoji

The new Managing Director/ Chief Operating Officer, FBN Insurance Limited, Tunde Mimiko, has said that he has mapped strategic plans to expand his company’s market share through addition of 600,000 clients to the company’s books in the next one year.

Speaking with Newsmen in Lagos on his plans to take FBN Insurance to a new level, Mimiko said with the aid of its agency platform, which according to him are currently 3000 in number and digital transformation, the company would increase its client strength from 400,000 to 1million within the next one year.

He said the company would recruit over 2000 agents to expand its agency platform to over 5000 before the end of the year to hit the company’s 1million clients target.

According to him, the agents will aid in deepening insurance penetration especially in territories and areas that are underserved.

“We are expanding our frontiers to quite a number of cities and towns that we are not presently, we believe that this will engender more penetration than what we have done.”

Speaking on its vision, he iterated that the vision of the company was to be the leading insurance company in the industry.

“As you already know that we are one of the foremost if not the top retail life insurance provider, we want to remain foremost and we will continue to drive that ambition to be number one in the Nigeria insurance market not just in revenue but in profitability,” Mimiko said.

Charity Targets N75m Relief for Orphans, Special Needs Others

Nume Ekeghe

Worship4Change, a faith-centered non-profit organisation is slated to hold its fifth edition charity fundraising concert targeting N75 million for charities across Nigeria.

The concert which is slated to hold on October 3, 2022, is tagged, “Green Worship 5.0” with an array of local and international artists including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Panam Percy Paul, Bob Fitts, Moses Bliss and Victoria Orenze.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, the Convener and Chief Responsibility Officer, Worship4Change, Pastor Wale Adenuga, noted that the beneficiaries of this year’s benefit concert include A.I.M. Special Children Centre, Kaduna; Puresouls Learning Foundation, RECDOT Foundation; The Leprosy Mission Nigeria, and The Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation.

The concert is planned to promote awareness and support for impoverished children, orphans, and children with special needs and will hold a continuous fundraising throughout the month of October.

He said: “We plan to surpass what we raised last year by raising N75 million. This amount will go a long way in meeting the needs of the five selected beneficiaries for the Green Worship 5. One key additional feature to this year’s event is that we are not just focusing on the event day for donations, we are earmarking the entire month to receive, solicit for and receive donations.”

Also, the founders of two of the beneficiaries in attendance at the parley praised the efforts of Worship for Change.

The founder of Puresouls Learning Foundation, Mrs. Dotun Akande, whose foundation supports children living with autism, appreciated the efforts of Worship4Change and called for media support through enlightenment and highlighting the challenges faced by children with special needs.

On her part, the Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation, Tobiloba Ajayi, shared how her foundation has engaged with over 500 families with children that have CP.

GoMed, Online Community Pharmacy Marketplace Launches in Lagos

Emma Okonji

GoMed, an online marketplace for community pharmacies has launched in Lagos to provide on-the-go access to safe medicines, health products and services for Nigerians.

According to online marketplace, the launch is a strategic move to tap into the thriving Nigeria pharma market, which is estimated at $2.5 billion.

GoMed partners with community pharmacies across Nigeria, providing them with the tools to showcase their inventory while exposing them to millions of potential customers within their communities.

With GoMed, community pharmacies regardless of size are able to digitise their sales process to reach even more customers, while users can access an array of pharmaceutical products ranging from prescription drugs to personal care and supplements. Users are also able to order medical equipment, speak with pharmacists or even consult a doctor.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Partner and Co-founder of GoMed Nigeria, Dr. Aaron Grandy, said the solution was inspired by the need to provide the tools and resources that pharmacy businesses need to take their services online and scale their operations in the most efficient and profitable manner.

“Most community pharmacies are so busy running their business that they don’t have spare time and resources to build up an online shop with 5,000 to 10,000+ products, manage branding, marketing and communications, plus coordinate deliveries all at the same time.

“With all these challenges in mind, we asked pharmacy owners and managers if an online solution that they could tap into, enhance their brand and reach more customers would be of interest to them and of course, it was a resounding yes!” Grandy said.

Daikin Introduces Low Power Consumption Chillers

Oluchi Chibuzor

One of the leading companies in chiller technology, Daikin has launched its new generation of air cooled chillers in the country that are economical on power consumption.

In view of this the firm has promised to ensure knowledge transfer to Nigerian technicians on the products.

Speaking at an event in Lagos recently to showcase their latest products to Nigerian market, the Chairman and President, Daikin, Masaaki Miyatake said a core element of Daikin’s corporate philosophy is that, “the company strives to be a leader in applying environmentally friendly practices, with energy efficiency and refrigerant choice as key factors.

“Daikin were among the first to pioneer the use of inverters in air cooled screw chillers. And today, our next generation of inverter technology makes both comfort and process cooling even more efficient and cost-effective.

“With the highest efficiency at both partial and full load, installers and building owners can give end users better results all year round, with lower noise levels and higher energy efficiency than ever before. For over a decade, hundreds of sites around the world have relied on Daikin inverter driven single screw compressors to reduce their running costs without compromising on climate comfort or performance.”

He added, “With the EWAD-TZB chiller, Daikin has once again improved the chiller performances by increasing the efficiency of the in-house developed compressor with integrated inverter: WR technology, DC motors,… Further improvements are made by introducing new technologies such as microchannel condenser coils and advanced electronic expansion valves.”