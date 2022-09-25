2023: Our Victory Must Be Total, Akeredolu Tells APC Members

Fidelis David in Akure





The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to work towards total victory for the party in 2023.

Akeredolu said the 2023 general election is very important to the state and the country at large, urging the people to work harder and constantly hold meetings and work together for the presidential, senatorial and the House of Assembly elections.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Olugbenga Ale, stated this at the Ondo North Senatorial Stakeholders’ meeting, held in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of Ondo APC, Mr. Ade Adetimehin said the governor has delivered on his electoral promises across the state, saying the party should consolidate on its previous wins and victories while urging those who are aggrieved to sheath their sword and work for the victory of the party.

He said: “Primary elections have come and gone. Let all those who are aggrieved sheath their swords. Nobody can do it alone. We need one another now. It is only when we win elections and remain in power that we can keep fighting within the system. Remember, there is nothing to share in zero. Let us be united.”

Earlier, the APC Chairman of Owo Local Government Area, Hon. Samuel Balogun said the meeting was geared towards the general sensitisation of all party members to ensure that that the candidates of the party including Bola Tinubu wins the election in a landslide victory.

“ Akeredolu is a man reputed for his confidence, vision, sagacity, experience and doggedness in the running of the party in the state, which has resulted in APC winning all his election since 2017.

“It is instructive to note that APC did not disintegrate after the just concluded primaries rather it has been waxing stronger thereby annulling the thinking of the oppositions in the state.”

Also, the senatorial Chairman, Mr. Oredola Jacob, thanked the governor for providing good leadership across the state.

“In 2016, Ondo State struggled tooth and nail to oust the Labour Party and Arakunrin Akeredolu was made to replace Dr. Mimiko. Arakunrin has proved capable and able in all areas of governance. He is making us very proud in Ondo State, in our senatorial district and especially in Owo/Ose. Owo has become the envy of contemporary cities, larger and smaller communities, courtesy of Arakunrin.

“I think we must continue to appreciate him, especially in Owo, because he has proved to be a great leader and we owe it our great duties to rally round him, encourage and empower him to continue to sustain the leadership status, build on it and grow to become a builder of modern Ondo State like Lagos State; to establish a strong succession platform for APC for a long time in the state.

“We must cultivate the habit of collective struggles and great determinations to ensure that all our APC candidates from House of Assembly, Representatives, Senate and President are victorious in our senatorial District. This is a litmus test which calls for our concerted efforts, and all that we can sacrifice to ensure huge success. We can; we will be there; God being our helper,” Oredola added.