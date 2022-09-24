Summit to Explore Analytics Role in Business Decision

Omolabake Fasogbon

The import of data and analytics in shaping consumers’ decisions will be the focus of discussion at the SAS -Global Leaders in Analytics Summit holding in Lagos.

Expected at the summit are key players, influencers and stakeholders across the financial service and telecommunication sector who will have the opportunity to dialogue and exchange ideas on the subject of discourse.

The summit being put together by SAS and its Nigeria partner, Avante Consulting Solutions promised to offer deep- seated insights into managing customer journeys in a holistic fashion.

Themed, “The Role Analytics Play in Decisioning for Better Customer Experience”, the knowledge sharing session holding September 27, 2022 would also examine the important insights around customer intelligence (CX) strategies, SAS global case studies, and success stories; including updates on available solutions.

According to the organisers, the programme which will take place at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos draws on a recent report from a leading consulting firm on the Nigeria banking industry.

The report asserted that due to COVID-19, corporate organisations must learn to build a richer understanding of consumers’ changing attitudes, needs and behaviours to be able manage the complexity of consumers decision-making.

“The sentiment of the report is also echoed by SAS research, which shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed customer behaviour forever, and in particular this period has reinforced the importance of the customer experience in consumer attitudes, behaviour and buying decision making. Yet, businesses across sectors are largely still falling short when it comes to delivering these great experiences”, the organisers stated.

Some of the resource persons lined up for the programme include the CEO Avante Consulting Solutions, Mr. Patrick Marinho; Chief Data Officer, Enterprise Data Management and transformational Analytics, First Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Steve E. Asemota; Group Head Customer Experience Operations and Service Directorate, Sterling Bank, Ojiugo Emeruem,and SAS Regional Manager, Sub Saharan Africa, Mr. Babalola Oladokun, amongst others.