Sir IB’s ‘Fire in Nigeria’ Tells Stories

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

New York based Nigerian artiste and music executive, Ibezim Okehi has finally released his much-talked about single titled, ‘Fire in Nigeria.’ Excited about his work, the artiste who goes by the stage name ‘Sir IB’ shares his inspiration for his choice of songs and why he chose the title. “I am a complete homeboy,” Okehi said. “Though I live in New York right now, my love for Nigeria is inborn.”

He further added that, “It is just natural that my heart is here. And because my heart is here, I keep abreast with happenings here in Nigeria.” For the title ‘Fire in Nigeria’ it captures what is happening all around Nigeria; the everyday issues that ordinary Nigerians talk about, complain about and seek solutions to.

The artiste, who is currently in Nigeria, believes that in spite of the challenges, which he thinks are not totally peculiar to Nigeria, wants people as well as government to be positive and become more about creating solutions through efforts. “You see, something is certain; you will find challenges in every society. But it is important that the people should begin to seek out ways of finding solutions to those problems.”

In all, Sir IB believes in Nigeria and hopes to give his voice to issues, with the hope that Nigeria would be that beautiful, after all. “I love Nigeria and I will see it work and work well,” he said.

