Nigeria-eligible Winger Bags Brace for Arsenal U21

Flying Eagles-eligible winger Joel Ideho was the standout performer for Arsenal as they registered an impressive 3-1 win over Burnley in a Premier League Cup fixture at County Ground in Leyland yesterday afternoon.

Last time out, Arsenal U21s lost their unbeaten start to the 2022-2023 season as they were beaten 2-0 by Ipswich Town in the Papa John’s Trophy, but they were quick to return to winning ways.

Ideho scored the first goal that set them on their way to victory, finding the bottom corner with a curling effort from outside the box in the eighth minute.

Mauro Bandeira slotted home from the spot to double the advantage after Lewis was fouled in the area by Dodgson in the 17th minute.

Just before the hour mark, Ideho grabbed his second goal of the game to restore Arsenal’s two-goal lead when he dribbled into the box and finished with aplomb.

The former Ajax Amsterdam starlet has now scored three goals in this season’s Premier League Cup, having opened his account against Swansea City last month.

