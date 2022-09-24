Native Records, Def Jam Set to Discover Talents

Native Records, the music subsidiary of Native Networks, and Def Jam Recordings last Tuesday signed exclusive joint venture agreement to develop musical talents in Africa and the diaspora. The agreement will enable both companies to use their contacts in the creative community to engage and develop young African artists.

Speaking at the signing, Tunji Balogun, chairman/CEO of Def Jam Recordings, said the deal will lead to the discovery and development of some amazing talents. Balogun said as a company, Def Jam is building a culture that connects the best in the global black music diaspora from hip-hop, R&B, reggae and afrobeats, adding that some of the best artists, and sounds in music today come from Africa.

On their part, Seni Saraki and Teni Zaccheaus, co-presidents and co-founders of Native Networks, said they were delighted to be the first African company to sign a joint venture with Def Jam in its history. Saraki noted that Native Records has amassed a track record of breaking boundaries and popularising new sounds through the discovery and development of home-grown artists from the community, with special attention to the burgeoning Afrobeats movement.

“We want Native Records to be about artistic freedom.

As a company, we have always been passionate about discovering and working with artists that do not quite colour within the lines, and helping them to express themselves,” Saraki said.