Man Utd Reacts to FA Charge against Ronaldo

Manchester United have reacted to the Football Association’s decision to charge Cristiano Ronaldo with “improper and/or violent” conduct.

Ronaldo appeared to knock a phone out of a fan’s hand after their 1-0 defeat at Everton last April.

Footage showed the 37-year-old appearing to smash the phone as he left the pitch and headed towards the tunnel.

United have now said they will support Ronaldo in response to the charge.

“We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo. “We will be supporting the player in response to the charge,” United commented.

Ronaldo is currently away on international duty with Portugal.

Ronaldo was cautioned by police regarding the incident in August and later issued an apology to 14- year-old Jacob Harding on his Instagram account, admitting his emotions after such a damaging result had got the better of him.

