IGCNA Promises Fun-filled 2022 Nigeria Cup

The annual Nigeria Cup will tee-off today at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 with organisers promising that the weeklong tournament to celebrate the nations Independence anniversary will be one to be remembered for a long time to come.

According to the Chairman of Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), Felix Majekodunmi, the annual Nigeria Cup which is the 25th in the series will tee-off with the children’s, which is expected to be filled with fun and fanfare.

Speaking at the event’s pre-tournament briefing on Monday, Majekodunmi said the Silver Jubilee edition of the Nigeria Cup will be one to remember in terms of fun, fanfare and quality golf game for all participants.

This, he said, has been made possible with the help of sponsors; individual donors and the Organising Committee put in place to organise this year’s edition.

Also speaking, Chairman, 2022 Nigeria Cup Organising Committee, Peter Eben-Spiff said the kiddies competition will be followed by Caddies on Monday, Lady Golfers, Veteran, Invited Guests, Professional Golfers before finale on Saturday October 1.

Justifying the need to celebrate in spite of the challenges the nation is facing at the moment, Eben-Spiff said there are always challenges in life a nation, saying Nigeria is not different.

According to him, it is the oneness that Nigeria needs to progress is what the Nigeria Cup is all about.

Club Chairman, Demola Mumuney is his speech congratulated IGCNA for being able to keep the spirit of the Nigeria Cup alive since its debut.

Host Captain Tony Oboh while thanking the organising committee for a job well done urged the would-be winners and participants to always imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship is what they do.

Present at the Pre-tournament briefing were the section’s Lady Vice Captain and member of events Organising Committee Deola Banjoko, Seline Hensworth; a Committee member, Representative of Nova Bank; Kelvin Anyaegbunam, Grand Oaks representative; Amar Agada, Birdview representative; Bekesuoyeibo Stephnen among others.