Asake Makes Billboard with Debut Album

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nigerian superstars have done the unthinkable that not many artistes have done globally. These superstars managed to peak at the Billboard album chat, with some of them getting multiple entries. The artistes such as King Sunny Ade, Burna Boy and Wizkid have registered multiple entries, while rave of the moment, Asake joins the list of Nigerian artistes who have debuted on the chart.

Billboard last Monday, September 19, 2022, shared a statement noting that the singer had made his debut on the chart at number 66 with his very first album. The album contains 12 tracks, including previously released singles like Sungba (feat. Burna Boy), Peace Be Unto You and Terminator. One of the tracks, titled “Reason,” features American rapper Russ.

This makes it the fourth ever highest charting Nigerian album after Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’ which debuted at NO.18, Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ which debuted at No. 28, and Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall’ which debuted at No. 54. Asake singer snagged a spot on the Billboard 200 album chart with his debut album titled ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’.

The project had occupied the first 12 spots on Apple Music’s top 100 chart in Nigeria. And at No. 96 Canadian Albums Chart. Asake’s project takes the number 66th spot on the chart, which examines the 200 most popular music albums and extended plays (EPs) in the United States. Other artistes such as They include Fireboy and Ckay have also made the list.

It is understood that the development makes Asake the first Afrobeats artiste to crack the chart with a debut album. Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, had earlier in February released a critically acclaimed eponymous four-track EP. He ventured into music at a young age. He also showcased his talent through freestyle videos on social media.

His big break came with the release of his hit ‘Lady’ which became popular among music lovers and celebrities. The ‘Organize’ singer is set to go on tour on the 22nd of September 2022, and he would be visiting cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Washington DC, and Baltimore. Asake has got quite a good discography with songs such as: Payin, Gbale Lo, Mr Money, Gegeti, Palazzo, Star and his hit ‘Omo Ope’ featuring Olamide.

Asake, who is dominating the airwaves, had revealed how he got signed to Olamide’s outfit. Speaking in an interview, he stated that a friend had sent the smash tune ‘Omo Ope’ to Olamide, and after the rapper & music executive jumped on it, he invited him over. The singer said a deal was the last thing he expected after he was told Olamide had decided to feature on his song.

He said he had been begging the rapper since 2020, hence, the reason he clutched at the opportunity. “It occurred to me that 2022 was sealed [as a stellar career year for me] with the collaboration alone. A week after I dropped the song, Olamide called, asking that we meet. I tried out multiple outfits looking for something he would like to see on me. This was because Olamide was someone I respected.

“Before he signed me, I’d been begging Baddo since 2020 to do so. I got to his head and he asked if I would like to join YBNL. I said I’m ready but he asked me to go look for a lawyer and think about it. I asked him to sign me immediately. I didn’t need a lawyer because I so much loved the family.”