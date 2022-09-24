APC  Releases 422-Member Presidential Campaign Council List

•31 directorates created to accommodate all interests

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally released the full list of the presidential campaign council consisting of 422 members.

The final list of the campaign council was released in the early hours of Saturday, just four days to the official commencement of the campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

The delay in the release of the full list was due to the disagreement that the initial list was not all inclusive and that some interests were not accommodated in the initial list.

It was against this background that the list was delayed while more directorates were created in order to accommodate more interests in the party.

Against this background, the ruling party created 31 directorates for the campaign council.

The directorates are: Media and Publicity with Mr. Bayo Onanuga as the Director; Directorate of Public Affairs as Festus Keyamo as the Spokesperson and Kassim Afegbua as Secretary., while the New Media directorate is headed by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode..

Other directorates are: Strategic communication, Contact and Mobilisation; Support Groups Coordination; National Youth Mobilisation; Parliamentarian; Trade and Economic, Agriculturist/Commodities; Campaign Planning; Civil Societies; Diaspora Directorate.

Others are: Election Planning and Monitoring; Finance; Fund Raising; Humanitarian/ Social; ICT/Data Management; Intelligence and Security; Labour; Legal; Logistics and Support Service; Medicals; Policy Research and Strategy; Protocol and Events; PWD Mobilisation; Sustainable Development Goals; Stakeholders Relations;Special Duties; Local government directorate and Performing arts directorate.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the Chairman of the Campaign Council, while the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the Deputy Chairman and the National Chairman of the party is the Deputy Chairman (2).

The party’s vice presidential candidate , Senator Kasim Shettima is Vice Chairman of the Campaign, while the Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong is the Director General of the Campaign.

Former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole was appointed as the Deputy Director General (Operations) and Hadjia Bala Usman was made the Deputy Director General (Admin), while James Faleke is the Secretary of the Campaign and Christopher Tarka is to act as his Deputy.

The Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu is Vice Chairman (North) and coordinator of his state; Senator Godswill Akpabio is the Vice Chairman (South-south) and Uju Kennedy is the Vice Chairman (South-east).

The Governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru is the Regional Coordinator for North, while Abubakar Kyari is the Deputy Regional Coordinator, North.

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi is the Regional Coordinator for South and Chief Emma Eneukwu was appointed as his Deputy.