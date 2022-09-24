Abia Royal Fathers to Meet Buhari as IPOB Leader’s Health Deteriorates

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





As concerns grow over the health condition of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, traditional rulers in Abia State have said they would embark on a fresh move to seek a political solution in resolving the issue.

To this end, the royal fathers have concluded plans to send a high powered delegation to Aso Rock to plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to seriously consider a political solution to Kanu’s release.

President Buhari has all along ignored every suggestion and plea for a political solution to the IPOB leader’s detention and trial, insisting that the judicial process should run its full course.

But the National Chairman, Royal Fathers of Nigeria, HRM, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, told journalists yesterday in Umuahia that a political solution was necessary to stave off the ugly scenario that could be created should Kanu die in custody.

Ofoegbu, who is also the Chairman, Ikwuano/Umuahia Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, fielded questions from journalists after the royal fathers visited the family of the detained activist at Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

He said that the deteriorating health condition of the IPOB leader was worrisome hence Abia royal fathers would visit Buhari as soon as he returns from attending the United Nations General Assembly in United States

Eze Ofoegbu was optimistic that President Buhari would eventually heed the wise counsel and see the need for a political solution, adding that freeing Kanu would be in the overall interest of the nation as it grapples with multiple security challenges.

The younger brother of the IPOB leader, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who received the royal fathers on behalf of the family, lamented that the Department of State Services (DSS) has continued to frustrate every effort by the family to get a private physician to attend to Kanu’s health.

“I have made numerous efforts to get him a private physician but each time I try my best, they (DSS), turn it down. He is going through very difficult times. He is complaining bitterly about his health. He has big issue with his stomach,” he said.

Prince Emmanuel called on the international community to intensify pressure on the Nigerian government to release the IPOB leader “because if he dies there (in custody), it is not going to be easy for anyone.”

A member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, who represents Aba South state constituency, told journalists that there was no denying the fact that Kanu’s issue needed political solution.

The lawmaker, who has been part of the peace initiative between the federal government and Kanu’s family, said he had been privately engaging with top senior federal officials over Kanu’s issue.

He said he was optimistic the intervention by the traditional institution would yield the desired result.