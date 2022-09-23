Tinubu to Bishops: My Intention is to Develop Nigeria, Not Religiosity

*We’re not committed to endorsing anybody, says clerics

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu yesterday told members of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria that his intention was to develop Nigeria, stamp out hunger and not religiosity.



Tinubu stated this in Abuja, while addressing the Bishops, explaining that his choice of running mate was beyond religion.

The presidential hopeful said he has always been a friend of the Christian community and he should be considered based on his track records, plans and agenda for developing Nigeria.



Tinubu noted that his plans was to improve the fortunes of Nigeria and to also mend fences across religious and ethnic lines in the country.

“How will Nigeria develop? How do we banish hunger? How do we improve the insecurity and how do we eliminate killing one and other, shedding of blood of innocent citizens? That is what we must take to the office and not our religion.



“My intention is clear. Not religiosity. My intention is to develop this country, to bring prosperity to our country and I have better qualifications, better track record, better exposure, better vision than any of my mates.”



He reiterated that his choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as a running mate was based on competence, capacity and fairness.

Tinubu added: “When the shortlisted names came, I looked at the characters on the list, their background and everything and here is somebody (Shettima) who is so brilliant, so committed, who, during the crisis in Borno protected Christians.”



He then urged all Nigerians to shun religious sentiment and develop intellectual inclusiveness.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria, Archbishop John Praise said the Christian body was not committed to endorsing any candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.



He stated: “We are not committed to endorsing anybody, but you should ask your conscience and from what you have heard and from the explanation, he (Tinubu) has given to us to make your own judgement of who will better rule and handle the country.”



On her part, a chieftain of the ruling party, Senator Grace Brent from Adamawa State expressed optimism that the presidency of Tinubu would usher a new dawn for the body of Christ in the country in general and northern Nigeria in particular.