Riquesa Africa rewards most innovative looks at ‘Brotherhood’ Ojuju Ball with 2 million naira

Riquesa Africa, the continent’s leading experiential and activations company, joined the much-awaited premiere of Jade Osiberu x Greoh Studios’ “Brotherhood” film premiere to celebrate the best-dressed celebrities with 2 million naira.

Keeping with the theme ‘Ojuju’, several top personalities such as Mercy Aigbe, Bisola Aiyeola, Dorathy Bachor, Ifu Ennada, Prince Nelson, Alex Unusual, Pretty Mike, Elozonam, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and more displayed their creativity as they stormed the premiere to give fans and other guests a memorable experience.

BBNaija reality star and business entrepreneur, Ifu Ennada, who was styled by Toyin Lawani, and TikTok content creator, Tijani Alexander popularly known as ‘I am Tjan’, who wore a design by Osemwengie Dennis Odion, were announced as the best-dressed celebrities and rewarded with 1 million naira each.

The reality television star pulled off an exquisite use of makeup, nails, high-hair-bun, and creative use of a cockerel and hummingbird was the avant-garde theme. Tijani, who was wholly bedecked in white, also sported a white crown, beads, and gown, with his outfit reminiscent of a priest-king with traditional voodoo charms attached around the waist.

Riquesa, a marketing communications agency co-owned by Ayodeji Razaq and Adim Isiakpona, provides top-notch execution and experiential marketing solutions for clients, while also applying an insightful approach to project management, leveraging its strong people network pan Nigeria.

Adim Isiakpona who was also an Executive producer on The Brotherhood spoke about how creative expression is the core of the agency’s DNA and the premier of brotherhood the movie gave Riquesa the opportunity to celebrate with guests as they truly expressed their creativity at the event.

Sandra Ajayi, the CEO of Riquesa commented that the film is a BlockBuster and is set to change the movie industry in Africa. She stated that she is “proud of the partnership with Riquesa and the Ojuju ball and believes that this partnership shows how the agency is at the forefront of creative expression”.

The crime-action thriller ‘Brotherhood’, a film produced by award-winning filmmaker, Jade Osiberu, will hit cinemas across Africa today, Friday, 23 September, 2022. The Greoh-studios production will debut simultaneously across African countries including Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger Republic, Senegal, Madagascar, and more.