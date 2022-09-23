Obasanjo Qualified to be CEO of Nigeria, Says Ali Modu Sheriff





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former Governor of Borno State and one time National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Alimodu Sheriff, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is qualified to be Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria if it were to be a company.

Sheriff who had since dumped PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made this observation when he visited Obasanjo on Wednesday, but refused to make comments on the forthcoming 2023 general elections and politics because he was on a private visit to hold a closed door meeting with the former President.

He said: “This is purely a private visit, you know Baba (Obasanjo) is an elder statesman. If Nigeria is a company, Baba Obasanjo is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Nigeria. So, I came for consultation and have a private chat with baba.

“If Nigeria is a company, baba is the Chairman, I’m the younger one, so from time to time, I must come and greet my father, discuss with him, privately and go back.”

Asked if his discussion with the former President was on the Nigeria project, the APC chieftain said; “I didn’t say that, it is a private visit.

“Your view on 2023 is my view, what is your view? What is my view? I want my party (APC) to win,” adding that “you journalists are in a better, informed position to advise the politicians than us.”