Nnenna Onyewuchi Assumes Office As Board Member of Fitness Company, iFitness

Mary Nnah

iFitness, a leading fitness and wellness platform in Africa, recently appointed Nnenna Onyewuchi to its board of directors as a Non-Executive Member.

With over 25 years of experience in marketing and business strategy spanning 50 brands and three continents, Onyewuchi has worked across a variety of disciplines including advertising, experiential marketing, content production and distribution, pay-tv, and financial services.

Onyewuchi who expressed her enthusiasm for contributing to the I-Fitness journey noted, “This is an exciting time for iFitness. They are expanding their footprint and their offering, and I’m looking forward to working with the management as they negotiate this period of transformation and growth. I’m thrilled to join and looking forward to contributing to the mission to help more people live healthier so they can live happier.”

Onyewuchi has built a sterling reputation within the marketing industry. She co-designed a proprietary branding model, helped pioneer a suite of non-traditional research tools and has created not just communications, but a host of solutions that include new products, coffee table books and even video games.

Commenting on Onyewuchi’s appointment to the board, Founder and CEO I-Fitness, Foluso Ogunwale said, “The I-Fitness journey has been built on the value we give our relationships. We are grateful to add another relationship to our community. We believe we would be able to build connections, forge strategic alliances, and increase brand awareness thanks to Nnenna’s significant marketing experience and business strategy talents.”

As a founder of iFitness, Ogunwale has successfully led the brand to become Africa’s fastest-growing fitness brand. He founded I-Fitness in 2015 with the vision of building the company to become the preferred fitness chain in Africa by 2023.

The company’s mission is driven to make the culture of health and fitness common in urban areas of the country using its well-spread network.

iFitness is a leading 360 health and wellness Company. With over 18 branches and 200 branches across Nigeria, iFitness prides itself in building a community of health enthusiasts. Its top-of-the-line facilities and professionally certified personal trainers provide its members with a holistic experience.