NGOs to Hold Pain Summit on Sickle Cell Disorder

Sunday Ehigiator

In commemoration of Global Sickle Cell Awareness Month earmarked for September every year, a group of Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) will be holding a ‘Pain Management Summit on Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)’ aimed at discussing ways to improve pain management for people living with sickle cell disorder

In a recent statement from the organisers, the event is set to hold on September 29, 2022, in Lagos State, with the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (Lagos Zone), Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, scheduled to give the keynote address.

“Pain management is of huge concern when it comes to sickle cell health in Nigeria, as it has become a topical issue for patients dealing with sickle cell disorder.

“The summit will educate medical practitioners, people with sickle cell disorder and their caregivers about the options available for pain management. It also allows them to share their experiences with experts in the field.

“There will also be masterclasses with the Founder & CEO, of Ciba Health, New York, Dr Clement Innocent, Dr NIyi Ogundipe of National Orthopaedic Hospital, and Dr Akindotun Marino among others. The event will also feature a round table panel discussion with medical personnel and people living with sickle cell disorder.

“The summit will hold on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Lagos and is hosted by Sickle Cell Health Initiative (SCHI), Sickle Cell Advocacy & Management Initiative (SAMI), Xcene Research, Sickle Cell Advocacy & Management Initiative (SAMI) and Nirvana Sickle Cell Initiative. Other interested participants can apply via https://bit.ly/painmgtsummit.”