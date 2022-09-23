IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort Offers Exciting Independence Day Experience

Mary Nnah

If you are looking for the ultimate Independence Day experience with loved ones or fellow professionals, look no further than Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. An array of exciting activities, entertainment, and cuisines awaits every guest during the holiday weekend.

One of the major attractions at the hotel is the Independence Day Kids Party taking place on Saturday 1st October 2022 from noon. The poolside party will include fun-filled activities ranging from swimming, bouncy castles, indoor video games, food and drinks. Children who attend will also be treated to PJ Mask gift packs, Iconite Comics, games & prizes, and lots more.

General Manager, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Mr. Charles Muia, stated that kids in attendance can expect an unforgettable experience that captures the joys of being proudly Nigerian.

“We are delighted to welcome every child to celebrate the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria’s independence with national pride in an atmosphere of adventure and excitement at N3,500 per child. Each participant should remember to come dressed in their favourite green and white outfit to mark the special occasion,” he said.

For lovers of nature, the rich palm forest vegetation presents the perfect backdrop for a Picnic Excursion between 11 am and 4 pm daily. For N10,000 per person, you will be treated to a picnic box with a cloth, BBQ chicken drumstick, bread roll, mini sandwich, plantain chips, jollof rice, coleslaw, apple, banana, juice packet, water, condiments, serviette, and plastic cup/cutlery.

Guests can also enjoy the Pan-Asian Night, an all-you-can-eat Asian buffet at the Vista Restaurant every Thursday from 6 pm-10 pm. For an entry fee of N11,000, you can enjoy the irresistible blend of real Asian flavours and aromas by the hotel’s culinary specialists, perfectly complemented by soothing oriental music.

To begin the weekend, guests can expect to be treated to a lavish variety of all-you-can-eat seafood buffets at the Vista Restaurant on Fridays between 6pm and 10pm. The Seafood Night will be available at N14,000 per person with the kids’ buffet offered at a 50% discount.

In the evening, the Rotunda Bar invites adults for a relaxing Friday Happy Hour where you get a free cocktail with each one purchased from 6 pm-10 pm as you groove to the soothing live music of Lady Willa & the Band.

The Sunday Family Brunch welcomes you to an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet at N11,000 per person as well as a complimentary swimming pass and glass of bubbly. The kids’ buffet is also available at a 50% discount where the young ones can enjoy indoor and outdoor games. Entertainment for all guests will be provided by Uncle Chico & Crew, DJ Bobo & Lady Willa Band.

How about a romantic evening with your significant other? At N100,000, the hotel will handle your Romantic Private Dining complete with a bottle of bubbly, themed decoration, butler service, water & soft drinks, a complimentary cake, a four-course table d’hôtel menu, live cooking by a personal chef, saxophone serenade, and photography.

IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort welcomes you to discover the beauty and native hospitality of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, where you and your loved ones are bound to create cherished lifelong memories.