Coke Studio Thrills Fans with Pasoori Remix Featuring Reekado Banks, Ali Sethi, Marwan Moussa

To deepen its philosophy of creating magical moments and a wonderful experience for music lovers, Coke Studio went back to its root in Pakistan as foremost Nigerian singer and songwriter, Reekado banks jumps on the Coke Studio Pasoori remix, featuring Pakistan singer, songwriter and composer, Ali Sethi and Eygptian rapper and producer,Marwan Moussa to deliver a catchy rendition to fans.

A statement made available to THISDAY said the Passori song has transcended boundaries, leaving a global audience stunned with Sethi’s soulful vibe and Gill’s blissful voice enhancing the beauty of the song even more and with the inclusion of Reekado Banks in the remix, it contains an African fusion for fans.

The statement also noted that Coke Studio is a music collaborative reality show that seeks to bring together continental and intercontinental artists to celebrate the diversity of music and talents and, “this track is coming weeks after Reekado Banks, popular Nigerian singer and songwriter teamed up with renowned South African music group, Juluka on an amazing tune; “3Alli (Coke Studio Africa).”

The statement, stated: “This came aftermath the first ever Coke Studio global film with African superstar, Tems and seven global artists who teamed up to remix the iconic British rock band, Queen’s 1986 track ‘A Kind of Magic’, to announce the start of the Coke Studio, whose idea is to promote devotedness, closeness, and collaboration with friends and family at all times.”

According to Coca-Cola’s Marketing Director, Bunmi Adeniba, the magical, musical mash-up was brought to the teeming fans by Coke Studio, whose goal is to create a unifying experience for teens across Africa, enhance their meet-up occasions in ways that only Coke can.

She said the collaboration came about as a result of the special kind of magic that happens when artists from across the globe collide and this is a chance for music lovers to get a taste of what Coca-Cola has been conducting behind the scenes with Coke studio.

