  • Friday, 23rd September, 2022

Buhari  Commended for Appointing  Ndiomu as Amnesty Programme Administrator

Nigeria | 42 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Ex-agitators have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for not allowing any vacuum in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and thanked him for the appointment of Major General Barry Ndiomu, as the new Interim Administrator of the amnesty programme.

This as the group have also declared their support for the new Amnesty boss.

The National Secretary, First Phase Ex-agitators, Pastor Nature Dumale Keighe, in a statement yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State said they would give Ndiomu a similar support they extended to his predecessor, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd).

Keighe, who is also the Chairman of PAP’s Strategic Communication Committee (SCC) described Ndiomu as a leader and father. He appealed to him to continue with some ongoing programmes initiated by PAP that had helped to sustain the peace in the region.

He said the sole responsibility of ex-agitators was to work with him to promote the peace and development of the Niger Delta.

Keighe said: “We  want to formally appreciate Mr. President for not allowing any vacuum in PAP.  We want to appreciate him for appointing Maj.-Gen. Ndiomu (retd) as the new Interim Administrator, PAP. We  want to use the opportunity to welcome our leader and father to the office of PAP.

“We will give him all the support he needs for the interest of the Niger Delta region. What we have begun to do with PAP under the leadership of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd) we will do it for his administration with the focus of ensuring that the Niger Delta becomes a more peaceful environment for people to do business for development.

“As ex-agitators in the region our responsibility is to protect the region and every programme that is positioned to enhance the human capacity development of the region.

“We will bring to your notice the various programmes we have been undertaking in the region to sustain the peace. We wish you all the best and pray God to guide and give you wisdom to pilot the affairs of the region”.

