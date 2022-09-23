2023 Polls Vital for Nigeria’s Survival, Nasarawa PDP Leaders, Elders Declare

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Leaders and elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Nasarawa State have described the 2023 general election as very vital for the survival of Nigeria, stressing that for any group to pull out of the presidential campaign council of the party is ill-advised.

They pointed out that the need for realignment of party positions is one that cannot be faulted, adding that PDP has always been known to take this fact into consideration.

The leaders and elders said this in a statement yesterday signed by Hon. Abdulkarim Usman, a member of House of Representatives, Baba Gbefwi, Senator Sulaiman Adokwe, Hon. Jibril Sabo Keana, Hon. Musa Bako Karshi, Chief Micheal Abdul and Dr. Eng. Kefas D. Kaura in Abuja.

The PDP leaders and elders from Nasarawa State pointed out that as a democratic party governed by rules and regulations, the desired ends can only be achieved through an orderly process.

They stated, unequivocally, that the decision to withdraw participation in the PDP Presidential Campaign Council taken by this group at the eve of commencement of campaign for the general election did not have their support.

According to them, “In the early hours of Wednesday, the 21st of September 2022, some leaders of our great party, the PDP, addressed the press declaring their decision to withdraw from the Presidential Campaign Council which our party painstakingly constituted to prosecute the general elections scheduled for February and March 2023.

“According to them, the only condition for their participation in the campaign council will be for the national chairman of the party, Dr. lyorchia Ayu to resign his position as chairman of the party to pave way for the emergence of a new national chairman from the southern part of the country since the presidential candidate of the party is from the north.

“Amongst the leaders who took this decision is the Governorship Candidate of our party in Nasarawa State, Honorable David Ombugadu whose membership of the presidential campaign council in the first place is by virtue of his position as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state.

“As leaders and elders of our great party from Nasarawa state, we are compelled to state unequivocally that the decision to withdraw participation in the Presidential Campaign Council taken by this group at the eve of commencement of campaign for the general election is ill advised and neither has our support nor prior consultation as our party in Nasarawa state is resolved to vigorously support and campaign for all our candidates in the general election including and especially, our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to ensure he emerges victorious at the polls.

“The 2023 general election is consequential for the survival of Nigeria as a viable entity and our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, is on a rescue mission to salvage what is now by all accounts, a failing state.

“The need for all hands to be on deck for this all important and noble cause can never be over stated.

“In arriving at this position, we are not unmindful of the grievances of the group which is traceable to the outcome of the party primaries particularly the presidential primary election which ushered in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of our party.

“We note with great satisfaction that the process itself was transparent and democratic .

“The need for realignment of party positions is one that cannot be faulted and our great party has always been known to take this fact into consideration.

“However, as a democratic party governed by rules and regulations, the desired ends can only be achieved through an orderly process.

“Nigerians look up to our party to provide leadership for our country to bring back the days of prosperity in a secured environment.

“We cannot afford to fail them. It is in this regard that we call on all our aggrieved leaders to bury whatever differences we may have for the sake of the country.

“There will be time enough after the election to address all grievances that may still exist in the interest of our party and the nation”.