Police Arrest Five Robbery Suspects in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested five men for allegedly robbing a company at Sango Ota in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested on September 19, 2022.

Oyeyemi gave the names of the suspects as Mr. Umar Haruna, Abbah Yahaya, Muritala Umar, Wale Fadeyi and Segun Olofinmade.

The PPRO said: “The suspects were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Sango Divisional Headquarters at about 12:30 a.m. that a group of armed robbers numbering about 10, and armed with cutlasses had forcefully gained entrance into Balita Company and packing away motor engines, which the company is selling.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Sango Division, Mr. Saleh Dahiru, mobilised his men and moved into the area.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums who came with a Mitsubishi Canter bus with registration number LSR 414 YF took to their heels but they were chased and five amongst them were apprehended while others escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the robbery incident was masterminded by the former chief security officer (CSO) of the company who was relieved of his duty about three months ago. The said former CSO is presently on the run.

“Recovered from them are a Mitsubishi Canter bus loaded with ten motor engines and cutlasses.”

Oyeyemi said that the Commissioner of Police, CP. Lanre Bankole, has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing former Chief Security Officer with the view to bring him to justice.