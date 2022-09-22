Ondo Amotekun Arrests 45 Suspects for Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Burglary

Fidelis David in Akure



Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, have arrested 45 suspects for various criminal offences in the state. The Amotekun Commander, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye while parading the suspects at the headquarters of the corps in Akure yesterday, said the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing, snatching of motorbikes among others.

The Amotekun Commander who doubles as Special Adviser on Security to the state Governor said: “Today is another major harvest of criminals operating within the Ondo state. A couple of weeks ago, we deployed additional hands to all the 18 local government areas of the state, to assist in beefing up the security architecture of Ondo state and it has actually yielded a lot of results.

“Within the last two weeks, we’ve been able to curtail the excesses of the criminals raging from kidnapping, armed robbery, rape among others. We have 45 criminals which we’ve concluded their investigations and they are ready to go for prosecution.”

Adeleye explained that the corps has a case of one Okoye Chukwuma, who specialises in burgling cocoa stores and one Philip Jacob who specialises in vandalising vehicles parked in mechanical workshop overnight.

“At Ore, in Odigbo LGA, we have a suspect who kidnapped a family and we immediately swung into action and we were able to arrest the kidnappers and release the victims. We also have those that are regular in house breaking, in the midnights. They have their ways of opening doors and silently entering to molest innocent people and disposes them of their valuables.

“We also some suspects that specialises in using vehicles to steal goats across the state and some of the goats have been recovered from them. We have a gang of fraudsters that uses spiritual means to defraud some people in the society.”

“We have a case of some kidnappers, they usually fake that you have hit their bikes, and when you come out to sympathise with them, they will just enter the vehicle and drive the victim (s) away. We have 8 suspected kidnappers from the Central and Southern Senatorial Districts of Ondo state.

Adeleye emphasised that all security agencies in the state have been properly briefed on the influx of undesirable elements to the state and it is determined to wage war against them.

“I must let you know that virtually all these operations were done in collaboration with other sister security agencies in the state. The trend of crimes in Ondo state is now seriously coming down, as far as we are concerned, we are impressed about the safety of lives and properties in the state. If you look at the Akure metropolis, all major junctions are manned by security operatives and we are having more patrol all 18 local government areas of the state.

“As we speak now, we have put measures in place in order to ensure that our roads are safe from criminals, our patrol vehicles are moving round for 24 hours. We want to reassure the good people of Ondo state to go about their normal duties. Again, the re-enforcement ban on motorcyclists at night is also one of the major things responsible for the downward trend of criminals activities in the state generally”, the Amotekun Commander added.