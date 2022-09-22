Niger NNPP Crisis: Kwankwaso Orders Constitution of Reconciliation Committee





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The national leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has directed the Niger State chapter of the party to set up a Reconciliation Committee to mediate and reconcile all the warring groups in the state chapter of the party.

As a result of the feud in the party, some prominent members, including the state governorship candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Sokodeke, were not part of the party that received Kwankwaso in Minna for the inauguration of the state secretariat of the party.

Following Kwankwaso’s directive, THISDAY gathered that a five man Reconciliation Committee has been set up and has started work.

The committee is headed by the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Committee, Colonel Jibrin Madugu (rtd), and includes the state National Liaison Officer, Alhaji Bashir Abacha as well as the governorship candidate Sokodeke, and the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mammam Garba Danmusa.

The team also includes the senatorial candidate of the party for Niger East senatorial zone, Alhaji Danladi Abdulhameed.

THISDAY was told that the major assignment of the committee is “to reconcile the gubernatorial candidate with other members of the party and vice versa.”

The committee is expected to submit its report to the national leader of the party within two weeks.

When contacted, the state party Chairman, Danmusa, confirmed the story, saying the panel has swung into action by first meeting all its senatorial and House of Representatives candidates for next year’s election, after which it will meet all the delegates of the party.