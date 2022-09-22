Lawmaker Donates N50m to Flood Victims in Bauchi





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The member representing Zaki federal constituency of Bauchi State in the House of Representatives, Hon Mohammed Auwal Jatau, has donated N50 million to 1,000 flood victims in his constituency as part of his relief assistance.

At the disbursement ceremony held at Sakwa District of Zaki Local Government Area of the state yesterday, Jatau said apart from his personal donation of N50 million, he is currently seeking additional assistance of the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) and the Federal Ministry of Environment to the people affected by flood.

The federal lawmaker said the cash donation was to complement the efforts of Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, in addressing the plight of the victims through the provision of relief materials to cushion the effects of the natural disaster in their economic activities.

According to him, “This N50 million relief assistance is to support the victims of flood in each ward in my constituency in order to alleviate their sufferings. You know my local government area is among those affected by flood which destroyed many houses and farmlands, and this kind gesture is to come to the aid of the affected communities in my constituency. This is a period where our people are in need of our support, and I will continue to do more for my people in appreciation of their support to me.”

Jatau, who is the deputy gubernatorial candidate to Governor Mohammed in the 2023 elections, added that the training of youths and women in the constituency is to empower them to advance their businesses, especially agricultural activities for self-reliance, adding that empowering constituents is key to the success of any lawmaker.