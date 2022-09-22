Firm Wants Makinde, AG, Others  Jailed for Disobeying  Court Order

Alex Enumah in Abuja



A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has been asked to jail the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, Attorney General of the State, Oyewole Oyelowo for allegedly refusing to obey the order of the court.

Besides Makinde and the Oyo State AG, plaintiffs is also seeking the committal to custody some Egyptian contractors led by Fadi Khalil on the same alleged disregard to lawful order of the court.

An Abuja based company, ENL Consortium Limited, in a committal to prison proceedings argued yesterday, held that the order of the court issued against the governor, Attorney General and others since July 4, 2022 has not been complied with.

Counsel to the company, Mr. Bankole Akomolafe in a form 48 initiated against the defendants prayed Justice Josephine Obanor not to listen to the defendants on any issue until they have purged themselves of contempt of the court.

Akomolafe reminded the Judge that on July 4, 2022, the court issued an order restraining Craneburg Limited, Oyo State Government, Oyo State Attorney General and an Egyptian, Mr. Fadi Khalil from interfering with the activities of ENL Consortium in relation to the 32 Kilometers Ibadan Circular Road Project awarded to it in 2017.