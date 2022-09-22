Firm Takes over Maintenance of Two Public Schools in Delta, Empowers Women, Widows





Okon Bassey in Uyo

A real estate firm, Pwan group of companies, has said it has taken over the maintenance of two primary schools with a population of over 500 pupils in Delta State.

The company’s President/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jayne Onwumere, said the schools include Enede Community Primary School and Obieze Amaka Primary School.

Besides empowerment of many women and widows, the firm said it was also targeting the empowerment of 10 women each from the 36 states of the federation.

Onwumere disclosed this to journalists after she was conferred with Eminent Peace Ambassador Award organised by the International Association of World Peace Advocates at the 7th anniversary of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

She said: “We are real estate company, but now we are empowering people to become financially independent.

“Two years ago, we adopted two primary schools with about 500 children to take care of. One is called Enede Community Primary School, while the other one is Obieze Amaka primary school, all in Delta State.

“We renovated the school, employed four more teachers that will take care of some subjects. We intend to take care of these children.

“Right now, we are sewing two school

uniforms for every pupil, and we are buying singlets, pairs of stockings, sandals and school bags for them.

“When the commissioner comes to inaugurate the school, we will have brand new set of children. We don’t have to wait for the government. Education is dear to our heart.”

As part of the company’s empowerment plan, she said several women and widows have been empowered to become self-reliant and independent.

“We have empowered the indigent women with about N100,000 to start small businesses. During our 10th anniversary, we also empowered 10 women in every state of the federation,” she said.

The Chairman/Co-founder of the group Mr. Augustine Onwumere, who also bagged the Eminent Peace Ambassador Award, said the company, which started in 2012 as real estate and marketing, has taken a lot of youths out of the streets, adding that the award would spur him to do more.