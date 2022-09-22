CNG Decries Ethno Religious Sentiments Ahead of 2023 Elections

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Worried by the discerning religious and ethnic jingoism ahead of the 2023 general election, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed concerns over the shadow of ethnic and religious intolerance threatening the peaceful coexistence in the country.

The National Coordinator of CNG, Mallam Jemilu Aliyu, disclosed this at a one-day

conference of the North Central chapter of the coalition in Lokoja, Kogi State, yesterday, saying the trend is becoming worrisome, as he urged Nigerians to shun religious and ethnic sentiments being used as fulcrum of the campaign ahead the next year presidential election.

According to him, the coalition of northern groups consists of about 15 socio-political groups aimed at putting things in the right perspective and correcting erroneous impressions.

The CNG chief explained that the shadow of ethnic and religious intolerance lengthens in Nigeria, noting that the shadow of understanding is growing shorter by the day.

According to him, “We have no fears that the forces of unity will continue to defeat the forces of disunity in our region because, despite the loud and strident voices of the evil little men, they are outnumbered by good men and women. But by merely piling pious hope upon pious hope we cannot hope to defeat the forces of intolerance.”

The coalition stated that they cannot afford the luxury of such naivety any longer, adding that given the ugly scars of ethnic and religious conflicts that confront the people in various parts of Nigeria, the regional conference such as this is a good beginning.

“This sends the right message that concerned citizens of our country have ears that hear and eyes that see. We must encourage more of it in various parts of the region. And we can be sure that slowly but surely, we will bridge the widening ethnic and religious divide.

“We believe the eyes of our past leaders are on us. They may not have all succeeded but the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, worked hard to rise to the challenges of our region by building bridges of tolerance and understanding across our ethnic and religious divide.

“He was a remarkable man. He appreciated the sensitivity of religion. He took care never to offend it. He understood the ethnic and cultural differences in the region. He took care not to exploit them.

“He appreciated the diversity of tribes and tongues. And he encouraged the maintenance of this diversity, asking only that we understand one another’s cultural and religious differences,” CNG said.