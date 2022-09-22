Chukwudi Ekwueme, Others to Receive Peace Achievers Intern’l Awards 2022

It’s been confirmed that the CEO of Uniccon Group Chukwudi Obinna Ekwueme among others will receive the 2022 Peace Achievers International Award which will hold in Abuja.

The CEO of Uniccon Group of Companies, with subsidiaries’ operations in STEM, software development, e-commerce, agro-commodities value chain supply and export logistics, jewellery, as well as international business consultancy and advisory, had been adjured one most recognised awardees who has distinguished himself in various endeavours of life.

According to the organiser Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Ekwueme has done creditably well to deserve his recognition from the agency.

He talks about him in brief:

“The Visioner leads a dynamic team spearheading innovative projects including Africa’s first humanoid, Africa’s first e-commerce platform that integrates the Metaverse and NFTs into its features, and many more ingenious projects.

“He nurtures the vision of using his company to help businesses and people in Africa to achieve their fullest potential via access to the most innovative and impacting technologies. To achieve this feat, he works with great researchers, innovative tools, and resources to build the African economy,” he added.

He also revealed that Mr Wisdom Ezekiel, Dr Fabian Nwaora, Chairman EFAB Properties Limited, Prince Arthur Eze, Alhaji Umar Alkali, Dr Simon Adozi, Hon Victor Nwokolo, Prince Ned Nwoko, Kogi First Lady, Mrs Rashida Bello and others are amongst many that would be recognised on the day.