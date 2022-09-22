Buhari Mourns Mother of FCT Minister of State, Hajiya Zainab Ali

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, over the passing of her mother, Hajiya Zainab Sidi Ali.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the late matriarch, who defined her life with kindness, charity and service to humanity.

President Buhari noted outpouring of testimonies over the good life of Hajiya Zainab, fondly called “Gogo”, with reflections on her wise counsels, diligence in business and enveloping love for her children, orphans, neighbours and community, mostly of the underprivileged she looked after.

He prayed that the Almighty God will remember her investments of love on earth, and grant her eternal rest.

The president has also commiserated with the Senator representing Kano South District, Kabiru Gaya over the death of his son, Sadiq, who reports said had died in suspicious circumstances.

President Buhari in another release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, consoled Senator Gaya and his family following the tragic incident and hopes that police investigations into the circumstances of the death would uncover the truth and lead to the prosecution of the culprits.

The President also mourned Alhaji Bala Muhammad Tajudeen, a prominent Kano community leader, whose son, Usman Bala is the Head of Service and Acting Chief of Staff, Government House, Kano.

In commiserating with the family of the deceased, President Buhari described him as a very disciplined and industrious gentleman who inculcated the values of hard work and patriotism in the children he left behind.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.