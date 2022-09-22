Binance Announces Global Advisory Board

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the creation of its new Global Advisory Board (GAB), comprised of distinguished experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

The Global Advisory Board, chaired by former US Senator and Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, recently convened in Paris, France. The board’s purpose is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves at a fast pace.

“For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3,” said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. “In that time, we’ve tackled complex issues no one even knew existed. We’ve maintained our focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of crypto users, while keeping a brisk pace of socially-beneficial innovation. The GAB represents the next big step forward in our journey to share the benefits of modern finance and the blockchain with the entire world.”

“The transparency and accountability with which Binance seeks to deliver services to its clients is impressive. As a company of the future, Binance must continue to evolve, build and find solutions in real time. I am proud to play a role as a member of its Global advisory board and to be a part of truly transforming the web3 economy.” said Nigeria’s Ibukun Awosika.

Prior to joining Binance’s Global Advisory Board, Ibukun served as the First Female Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria; Founder, The Chair Centre group; Chairman, Nigerian Advisory Board, for Impact Investing and Convention on Business Integrity; Member G7 International Task Force for impact investing and is the author of several books.

Binance is harnessing the GAB’s unrivaled collective experience and expertise to benefit the sustainable development of the industry as a whole, by weighing in on the toughest and most sensitive regulatory and compliance issues facing crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

“We always put our users first, and that’s served as a very effective North Star for us over the past five years of unprecedented, exciting growth,” Zhao said. “With the GAB, we’re supercharging our ability to manage regulatory complexity by tapping into the highest level of expertise available anywhere in the world. This collaboration between Binance and the leading experts of the GAB is a testament to our focus on compliance, transparency and ensuring a

collaborative relationship with the world’s regulators as they develop sensible regulations worldwide.”

The GAB’s roster includes:

Max Bacus Former U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China;

USA Former U.S. Senator Montana; Former Chairman of Senate

Committee on Finance

Ibukun Awosika First Female Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria; Founder, The

Nigeria Chair Centre group; Chairman, Nigerian Advisory Board, for

Impact Investing and Convention on Business Integrity;

Member G7 International Task Force for impact investing;

Author of several books

HyungRin Bang Advisor of the Korea Presidential Committee; PR/Communications

Korea Advisor of Yoon Seuk-Yul’s 2022 Presidential Campaign; Former

CEO, SoftForum Inc.; Former Executive Director, Hyundai; Former

Executive Director, Samsung;

Bruno Bezard Managing Partner of Cathay Capital; Former Vice Minister of

France Finance; Former Economic Advisor to the French Prime Minister;

Former head of the French Treasury

Leslie Maasdorp Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Development

South Africa Bank; Former MD & President for Southern Africa at Bank of

America Merrill Lynch; Former Vice Chairman of Barclays Capital;

Former International Adviser to Goldman Sachs.

Henrique de Campos Former Minister of the Economy, Former President of the Central

Meirelles Bank of Brazil, Former Chair of J&F’s board of directors, Former

Brazil Member of the Board of Directors of Azul Brazilian Airlines, Former

President, Bank Boston; Former President of Global Banking,

Fleetboston Financial; Former Board member, Raytheon

Corporation, Bestfoods and Champion International. Former

Member of the Council of Lloyd’s of London; Former Chairman of

Lazard Americas.

Adalberto Palma Honorary Board Member of The Aspen Institute Mexico; Former

Mexico Senior Advisor at the Chief of Staff Office to the President of

Mexico; Director of Business Development at BEworksMX

Consulting; Former President of the CNBV; Founding Chairman of

The Center for Excellency in Corporate Governance. Independent

Director of the Institute for Savings Protection; President of Bankers

Trust Mêxico, Colombia and Venezuela; Managing Director of

Citibank Mexico.

David Plouffe Business, Non-Profit and Political strategist; Author, Member of

USA Various Boards of Directors; Former Campaign Manager Senior

Advisor to President Obama in the White House

Christin Schäfer Founder and Managing Director of acs plus; Former Group Risk

Germany Operating Officer, Erste Group Bank; Former Global Head of

Quantitative Solutions, Deutsche Bank, Member of the Data Ethics

Commission, German Federal Government

Lord Vaizey Member of the House of Lords; Former Minister and Member of

UK Parliament

David Wright Chair, EUROFI; Former Secretary General, IOSCO, Former

Europe European Commission; Dep DG Financial markets, European

Commission