Bello to Youths: Don’t Be Misled By Sentiments, Social Media Campaign Isn’t Real

•Says he’s link between old and new generations

Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie



The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has advised the youths not to be misled by sentiments during next year’s general election, saying social media campaigns are not the same as the physical ones.

Bello, who has just been appointed the National Youth Co-ordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, however, said he he was the link between the old and new generations.

“Electioneering via social media is different from the physical one and now is the time to educate the younger generation not to be carried away by sentiments in order not to be misled,” he said.

According to him, he was the best man for the job based on his track record, adding that he would deliver on his new mandate to win votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

Although facing criticisms for being too old for the role, the governor appreciated the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding him worthy of the position and the recognition, stating that his appointment would boost Tinubu’s chances of becoming president in the 2023 election.

He said, “I am the youngest serving governor in the last six years with an experience and history of mobilising and coordinating young people affairs, including women and people living with disabilities,” Bello said.

Bello, who was on the Morning Show of ARISE NEWS Channels, said he was properly placed to coordinate the activities of the younger people across the country.

His words: “My appointment is not to be a youth leader, president, or chairman. I am the youngest governor for the past six years and by my experience and from my pedigree, achievements, and records of inclusivity of a younger generation, youths, women living with disabilities, in governance and all other activities across the country, I think our leader and candidate, BAT has experienced and exercised his eagle eye and sight by spotting me to come and lead this crusade.”

Fielding questions on how he classified himself as a youth considering he was well over 40 years old, Bello said the party was more concerned about winning and that he wasn’t a youth but a young man, who belonged to a younger generation.

He further stated that his role was to coordinate activities and ensure that he breached the gap between the younger and older generation for the success of their campaign.

“I congratulate our leader for supporting me to come and put to bear my expertise in bringing together all these younger generations. I think I have the experience and connectivity with the younger generation. Anybody older than me who has the connection with the youth can equally be appointed,” he further said.

On what his strategies would be in convincing Nigerian youths to vote for Tinubu, he revealed that there was already a multitude of the younger people, who were canvassing for him based on his record of achievements and successes in business, politics, and governance.