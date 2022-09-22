Again, Gunmen Attack Private Vehicle, Abduct Two in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Gunmen have attacked a private vehicle enroute Emohua/Kalabari road in Rivers State, kidnapped two of the occupants.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened Tuesday night. Four days ago a similar incident occurred where five passengers of a commercial bus were whisked away by the kidnappers at the area. But the police yesterday, confirmed the rescue of four of the victims, while it has intensified effort to rescue the remaining victim, with effort to arresting the fleeing suspects.

However, a driver at the Choba Park in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area who confirmed the kidnap to incident, said it was a private vehicle loaded with illegally refined petroleum product and heading towards Choba, near the University of Port Harcourt.

The driver, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the incident occurred at about 8pm, Tuesday, on the same spot where a commercial bus driver was killed and eight of his passengers kidnapped a fortnight ago, as well as well the abduction of five passenger last Saturday.

He said:”They were two persons in the car, the driver and another man. The vehicle is loaded with adulterated kerosene.

“The kidnappers took two of them and left the vehicle there. Policemen went and saw the car. They (operatives) were acting as if something is scaring them away from the car.

“A driver that drove past the vehicle said it occurred around to eight in the night. That when he was coming, he saw these two occupants of the vehicle coming towards Choba.

“Now we have confirmed it because the relative of the occupants of the vehicle are now looking for a tow van to remove the vehicle. It is the same spot that they killed one of our drivers. The same spot that they kidnapped five passengers. It is the same spot where that vehicle is packed.”

He called for the immediate enforcement of a ban on night travels on the Emuoha/Kalabari road.

Also, a native of Abonnema, a Kalabari speaking community, Mr. Emmy Georgewill disclosed that the kidnappers have contacted a friend of one of the abductees and demanded a random of N50 million.

George said:” These kidnappers are camped in the Emuoha bushes, I stand to be corrected. If they don’t come in a car, when they kidnap people, they will carry their captors on foot into the bush.

“A friend to one of the guys that was kidnapped said the guy was calling him yesterday night, he was picking.

“So early this morning, they (miscreants) use another number to call him, and they are requesting for N50 million.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said: “The command has not received report of the incident yet. But when such things happen, let the people of that area report it to the nearest police station.”