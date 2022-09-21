‘Tinubu ‘ll Hire the Best Hands to Run Nigerian Economy’

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The National Women Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Dr. Betta Edu, has called on Nigerian youths not to be deceived by social media optics, saying what they really need in the current circumstance was to make smart decisions in their best interest and rally round Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential standard-bearer.

She also urged them to use the strength of their number to return the APC to power next year to consolidate on the party’s achievements.

Betta, who spoke at the just concluded APC National Youths Summit, in a statement said Tinubu was the only one who will give the youths opportunities to showcase their leadership qualities in governance when elected president next year.

Her words: “Nigerian youths, don’t be deceived. Asiwaju Tinubu is the only one who can give us many seats at the core of government. He has done it before, he will do it again.

“There is a leader who specializes in building the next generation for Governance and leadership. He is not afraid to hire the best of hands to support his deep vision and wealth of experience to fix Nigeria.

“He doesn’t look at age but competence, passion and commitment to nation building. This is not the time to do the guess work, it’s not time to be washed away by sweet words and great oratory; it’s time to go all out and support a man who has done it before and will do it again,” said

Edu commended the leadership of the party’s youth wing for putting together the summit to bring great minds to come together to plan for the Nigeria we want.

“The power of the next election lies in our hands and we will vote for Sen Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, she said.