Okowa Inaugurates 8.4Km Flood Control Project in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo



As part of activities to mark the Akwa Ibom State creation 35 years ago, the Governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday inaugurated a 8.4km $34 million flood control project in Akwa Ibom State.

The flood control scheme was initiated by the Akwa Ibom State Government in partnership with World Bank through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

The project transverses 18 communities in three local council areas of the state designed to carry more than half of the flood water generated in Uyo and environs.

While unveiling the IBB flood control project in Uyo, Okowa applauded the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for his courage to undertake a project that may not score much political points, as billions of naira have been buried underground.

He said it takes a leader who sees beyond the presence to commit huge resources to arrest a problem that may negatively hunt the future, but without the visibility to leave much trace for recognition and applause in the near future.

According to him, “This project is huge. I have had to undertake a flood control project and I know that the amount you put in here would do several kilometres of roads.

“It takes a bold and courageous leader to do this because after sometime, people would forget what was buried underground. So, only great men who look into the future would do this.”

Okowa lauded Akwa Ibom youths for working side by side with the government to achieve great things, and expressed optimism that such disposition will continue to attract growth and development to the state.

The Delta State governor further applauded Governor Emmanuel for providing 10 alternative sources of water for communities on the line of the project, and declared that such is the hallmark of a leader who cares.

He expressed conviction that Emmanuel has all it takes to export his courage and greatness to the country in his capacity as the chairman of the PDP presidential campaign committee.

On his part, Emmanuel commended World Bank through NEWMAP for partnering the state in arresting the perennial flood problem, which he reported had sacked many landlords and residents of the affected communities.

The Akwa Ibom State governor said ecological and flood challenges across the state were revealed to him during his tour of the state in his early days in office, though discouraged by experts and stakeholders at the outset.

“I was advised to leave this project; that it has been there over the years. I told them that I do not run away from challenges, I take them headlong,” he stressed.

Giving a breakdown of the project, the state Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh, said the IBB Intervention Project is meant to provide a permanent and comprehensive solution to the problem of perennial flooding in the surrounding communities.