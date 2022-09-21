Makinde Gifts 10 Vehicles to Police, Approves N12.5bn Road Project

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As part of efforts to further strengthen the security architecture of Oyo State, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday presented 10 operational vehicles to 10 Police Area Commands in the state.

The governor, while presenting the JAC Pick-up vehicles to the State Police Command in Ibadan, said the vehicles were meant to assist the activities of the command and to boost the morale of the security men in the state.

The security challenges facing the nation were mega and multifarious, while the resources to tackle the problem are meager. Makinde charged the state Police Command to engage more in intelligence-gathering and community policing rather than running after the perpetrators after the crime has been committed.

While appreciating the officers and men of the Command for keeping the state safe, Makinde promised to rebuild the Ojoo Police Station destroyed by hoodlums during the EndSARS protests, as soon as the state police command releases the new modern police building plan.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP) Adebowale Williams, appreciated the support, which the Police Command has continued to enjoy from the state government, including the provision of various security devices, gadgets and other logistics.

He emphasised that the reinvigorated security strategies in the state has helped to reduce crimes to the barest minimum.

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd), also appreciated the smooth relationship existing between the state government and police.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the sum of N12.5 billion for the reconstruction, rehabilitation and dualisation of 35.6km Iwo Road Interchange-Olodo-Lalupon-Odo Oba Road.

The contract covers the Oyo State end of the Oyo-Osun boundary linking Ibadan in Oyo State to Iwo, Osun State.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Professor Dahud Kehinde Sangodoyin, shortly after the state executive council meeting presided over by the governor.

Sangodoyin noted that the two state governments of Oyo and Osun will flag off the project very soon, saying: “Today, we held the 9th of the Oyo State Executive Council meeting and at the meeting, we approved the reconstruction, rehabilitation and dualisation of the 35.6km road that links the Iwo road interchange to Olodo Bank to Lalupon to Odo-Oba Bridge, which is a boundary between Oyo State and Osun states.

“The road project is subdivided into three parts. The first is the 7.7km from Iwo Road interchange to Olodo Bridge. “Also, we will extend the bridge to about 24 metres wide and 12 metres long.

“On the second tranche, we also want to dualise the 500 metres from the bridge to Ogunmarako Junction and thereafter, we will do a 27.33km from Ogunmarako to Odo-Oba Bridge at the other end of Oyo and Osun boundary.

“We are going to do the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the bridge there and the contract sum is N12, 560,920,000 for duration of 18 months. It was awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited.”

The council also approved the restoration, modernisation and maintenance of street lights at 10 strategic junctions across Oyo State at the sum of N247 million, through Alternative Funding Project Approach.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Barr. Seun Asamu.

According to him, the Executive Council approved the project for the restoration, modernisation and maintenance of traffic lights at designated junctions, using the Alternative Funding Approach.

He said: “We intend to begin with 10 junctions, namely Adamasingba, Salvation Army junction; Queen Elizabeth-Secretariat junction; NTA-Government House junction; Oba Akinbiyi-Premier junction; Secretariat-Bodija market junction and Awolowo-Sango-Mokola-Elewure junction in Ibadan.

“Also, we have the Sango-Isaletaba-Ajegunle junction in Saki and the Owode junction in Oyo. These were approved for immediate implementation once the administrative process has been completed.