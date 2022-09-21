House Urges FG to Include Igbo-Ora Town on UNESCO World Heritage Centres List

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representatives has urged the federal government of Nigeria to include Igbo-Ora town in Oyo state on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Centres.

The House also urged the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to accord Igbo Ora town being the world twins capital the status of World Heritage Centre.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Muraina Ajibola at plenary yesterday. Moving the motion, Ajibola said the House was aware that Igbo-Ora, a town in Ibarapa axis of Oyo State in the south-west has the highest annual twinning rates in the world, with an annual twinning rate of 50 twins per 1000 births.

He lamented that though the world had informally acknowledged Igbo-Ora as the World’s capital of twins, it failed to accord the town

the status of World Heritage Centre.

The lawmaker said, “Cognisant that UNESCO recognises Sukur Cultural Landscape, Adamawa State; Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, Osun State; Oban Hills, Cross River State; Oke-Idanre Hill, Ondo State; Ogbunike Caves, Anambra State; Aloklkom Monoliths, Cross River State; Ancient Kano Walts, Kano State; Gashaka-Gumpti National Park, Taraba State; Arochukwu Long Juju Slave Rute, Abia State, and Surame Cultural Landscape/ Sokoto State as the 10 World Heritage Sites in Nigeria, but only Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grooove and Sukur Cultural Landscape have been accorded the Status of World Heritage Centers by UNESCO.

“Convinced that if Igbo-Ora is accorded the status of World Heritage Centre, the town shall gain instant international recognition, attract tourists to Nigeria and connects the town to the UNESCO network and partners, and positive media coverage to Nigeria.

“Also convinced that Igbo-Ora, being the World’s Twins Capital, is eminently qualified to be declared a World Heritage Centre, based on the existing UNESCO criteria for identifying such centres.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Culture and Tourism, and Legislative Compliance to liaise with the Ministries of Information and National Orientation and Culture and Tourism to ensure compliance.