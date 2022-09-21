  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Ekiti Neglected Under Fayemi, PDP Alleges

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked the outgoing state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for what it termed lack of governance and poor road infrastructure in the state, saying such have portrayed the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a colossal failure in the discharge of its duties.

Governor Inuwa Constitutes Interim Management Committee for Buhari Industrial Park

 Segun Awofadeji in Gombe (20/09/2022)

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya,  has approved the constitution of an Interim Management Committee for the take-off of Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Dadinkowa in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of the State.

The Secretary to the State Government(SSG),  Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval  yesterday said the five  member Committee shall be responsible for the development of necessary framework for the management and take-off of the site by creating enabling competitive business environment in order to woo investors  at both local and international levels.

The committee, according to the SSG, has Bashir Mohammed Aliko  as Chairman with Mr. Adamu Wuri Lubo , Engr. Bala Adams and Aishatu Abdulkadir Rasheed  while Mu’awiya Farouk,  Managing Director of Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company (GSI&PDC) will serve as  Secretary.

All the appointments take immediate effect.

Recall that the first phase of the 1000  hectares Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park project, being executed by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is earnestly in progress in Gombe State as part the Governor’s resolve in driving his government’s vision of making the state a one-stop-shop for trade, commerce and manufacturing.

The park, located at Dadinkowa, within the vicinity of the hydropower plant which already has 40 megawatts of power; when completed and put to use, would be a hub for trade and investment not only in the North East but in Nigeria as a whole.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.