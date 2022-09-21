Ekiti Neglected Under Fayemi, PDP Alleges

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked the outgoing state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for what it termed lack of governance and poor road infrastructure in the state, saying such have portrayed the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a colossal failure in the discharge of its duties.

Governor Inuwa Constitutes Interim Management Committee for Buhari Industrial Park

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe (20/09/2022)

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the constitution of an Interim Management Committee for the take-off of Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Dadinkowa in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of the State.

The Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval yesterday said the five member Committee shall be responsible for the development of necessary framework for the management and take-off of the site by creating enabling competitive business environment in order to woo investors at both local and international levels.

The committee, according to the SSG, has Bashir Mohammed Aliko as Chairman with Mr. Adamu Wuri Lubo , Engr. Bala Adams and Aishatu Abdulkadir Rasheed while Mu’awiya Farouk, Managing Director of Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company (GSI&PDC) will serve as Secretary.

All the appointments take immediate effect.

Recall that the first phase of the 1000 hectares Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park project, being executed by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is earnestly in progress in Gombe State as part the Governor’s resolve in driving his government’s vision of making the state a one-stop-shop for trade, commerce and manufacturing.

The park, located at Dadinkowa, within the vicinity of the hydropower plant which already has 40 megawatts of power; when completed and put to use, would be a hub for trade and investment not only in the North East but in Nigeria as a whole.