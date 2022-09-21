Court Orders Striking Lectures Back to Work

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Polycarp Hamman of the National Industrial Court (NIC) has ordered striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume work pending the determination of the suit challenging the industrial action.

Justice Hamman made the order on Wednesday, while delivering ruling in an interlocutory injunction motion brought by the federal government.

The order, according to the judge, was made in line with the provisions of Section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act, that empowers the court to make such order in the interest of the nation.

Justice Hamman, in arriving at the decision to order the lecturers back to the classroom, held that the students on the other hand have a fundamental right to education.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 to protest poor funding of education by the federal government, as well as demand improved welfare conditions amongst others.

After several failed attempts to get the striking lecturers back to work while negotiations continue, the government opted for the current court action and prayed the court to compel ASUU to end the near seven-month-old strike in the interest of the nation and the Nigerian students who are suffering the most from the strike.

