Cooking Gas Price Soars by 119.26%, Higher in Ebonyi, C’River, Delta

James Emejo in Abuja

The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas increased by 119.26 per cent, year on year (Y-o-Y) to N9,899.34 in August 2022 compared to N4,514.82 in August 2021, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Ebonyi recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas with N11,225.00, followed by Cross River N10,982.14, and Delta with N10,965.42.

On the other hand, the lowest average price was recorded in Katsina N8,150.00, as well as Yobe and Taraba N8,212.63 and N8,886.30 respectively.

According to the Cooking Gas price Watch for August 2022, which was obtained from the NBS website, the commodity rose 0.77 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N9,824.07 in July to N9,899.34 in August.

According to the statistical agency, the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG also increased by 101.17 per cent year on year to N4,456.56 in August compared to N2,215.33 in August 2021. It also rose by 1.34 per cent month-on-month from N4,397.68 recorded in July.

Taraba recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG with N4,925.44, Adamawa N4,920.00, and Lagos with N4,782.50.

On the other hand, Katsina recorded the lowest price with N4,020.00, Ogun and Yobe N4,057.14 and N4,078.46 respectively.

According to the report, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas with N4,615.95, North-East N4,548.03, while the North-West recorded the lowest with N4,285.51.

Similarly, the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) paid by consumers rose by 209.54 per cent to N786.88 per litre in August 2022 compared to N254.21 per litre recorded in the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The highest average price of the product in August was recorded in Ebonyi with N861.67, Ondo N850.00, and Abuja N845.00.

On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Katsina with N702.22, Yobe N705.00 and Akwa Ibom N731.82.

According to the Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch (August 2022), which was posted on the NBS website, month-on-month, this increased by 1.61 per cent from N774.38 per litre reported in July.

Furthermore, analysis by zone showed that the North-Central had the highest price with N813.24, while South-South recorded the lowest price with N762.41.