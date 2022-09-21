  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Buhari Bids United Nations Farewell

* Says new president will represent Nigeria at 2023 UNGA 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday gave a valedictory speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, saying by this time next year, Nigeria will have a new president representing it.

Presenting his statement at the annual General Assembly, the president recalled that he would have first addressed them in 1984 as military head of state but had his first opportunity in 2015 when he became the democratically elected president of Nigeria. 

President Buhari thanked the world leaders who have cooperated with Nigeria in the efforts to tackle various challenges while highlighting the actions of the country in bringing peace and stability to the West African sub-region.

He also spoke of the continuing challenges facing the world, which he said had been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. 

