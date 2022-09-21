BREAKING: Shekarau Defects to PDP in Senate 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The senator representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, officially defected on the floor of the Senate Wednesday, a month after he dumped the PDP for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Shekarau had, on Monday, August 29, 2022, defected along with thousands of his supporters to PDP from NNPP on grounds of alleged unfair treatment by the party led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is the presidential candidate of the party.

Announcing Shekarau’s defection through a letter received to that effect, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the Kano Central senator wished to officially inform his colleagues of his defection.

Shekarau, in the letter read by the Senate President, said his defection and thousands of his supporters in Kano from NNPP to PDP was to carry out their political aspirations in a party well disposed to them.

After the announcement, PDP senators led by the minority leader, Philip Aduda, and the minority whip, Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), embraced Shakarau for defecting to their party.