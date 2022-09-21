Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative Set to Impact 5,000 Women



Nume Ekeghe



Access Bank ‘W’ Initiative is set to empower over 5000 women in its third edition of its annual women’s Health Month program in October 2022 with an array of healthcare offerings and financing.



The month-long campaign seeks to significantly decrease the mortality rate from preventable diseases, educate women on health-related concerns and elevate the overall quality of healthcare available to women in Nigeria.



In a statement, Group Head, ‘W’ Initiative at Access Bank PLC, Ms. Abiodun Olubitan said: “In the few years we have spearheaded this initiative, the impact we have recorded has been nothing short of awe-inspiring,” commented,

“Staying true to our mantra to provide ‘More Than Banking’, our focus will be on providing thousands of women with accessible healthcare across eight pre-selected states of the Federation. One of the objectives of the ‘W’ Initiative is to change the health narrative for many Nigerian women, especially those in underserved communities, and this is what we will be striving to achieve with the forthcoming Health Month. We have seen positive results across previous editions and we will deepen the impact this year by offering free cancer checks and educational programs, open fertility clinics, amongst others, ”Olubitan added.



The bank noted that it would leverage its partnership with prominent healthcare outfits Chronicare Diabetes Management Centre, Hephzibah Eye Care, Skipper Eye Q, Evercare Hospital, Grandville Medical and Laser, and the Fibroid Care Centre at Nordica.