67 Nigerians Killed in Six Days over Insecurity

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Some 67 Nigerians, including security agents, were killed between September 10 and 16, 2022, Nigerian  Security Tracker, a weekly publication and chronicle  of violence and killings in Nigeria, has said.

Security Tracker is published by a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, who is also a member of the US Council on Foreign Relations.

The publication disclosed that on September 10, an Agip surveillance team killed two in Ahoada West, Rivers State while a member of the  Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) killed nine bandits in Batsari, Katsina State.

It said gunmen killed three police officers and seven civilians in Njikoka  in Anambra State on September 11, while police killed one kidnapper in Etsako West, Edo State even as gunmen killed one in Nkanu East in Enugu State on the same day.

Communal violence led to the death of three people in Ipokia, Ogun  State on September 12,just as  police officers killed two kidnappers in Moro, Kwara State.

On September 13, police officers killed three kidnappers in Uhunmwonde, Edo State, while suspected herders killed three in Keana, Nassarawa State just as troops killed “several”  bandits in Chikun, Kaduna State.

The publication, which generated its casualty figures from Nigerian media reports, said, bandits killed one and abducted ten in Lapai, Niger State on  September 14, while police killed one kidnapper in Sabuwa, Katsina State.

On September 15, it said, gunmen killed two police officers in Ezza North, Ebonyi State while 29 insurgents were  killed during a clash between Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) and Boko Haram militants in Bama, Borno State even as bandits killed one and abducted “several” in Batagarawa, Katsina State the same day.

Security Tracker said September communal violence led to two deaths in Warri South-West, Delta, while gunmen killed one Ebubeagu security officer in Izzi, Ebonyi State on September 16.

