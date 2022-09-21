2023: Enugu Workers Back Ugwuanyi on Choice of Mbah, Ossai

The heads, managements and staff of Boards, Institutions, Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions (BIPAC) working under Enugu State Government yesterday converged on the Government House, Enugu, to appreciate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his good works in the state in spite of the nation’s challenges bordering on economy, security and health.

The Enugu workers who were led by the Chairman of the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ESUBEB), Chief Ikeje Asogwa, also appreciated Ugwuanyi for the choice and emergence of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and Ifeanyi Ossai as the governorship candidate and deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state respectively.

They declared their solidarity and support for Ugwuanyi who is the candidate of the PDP for Enugu North Senatorial District, Mbah, Ossai and other candidates of the PDP in the 2023 elections, promising to work round the clock and mobilise the electorate during the electioneering process to ensure landslide victories for the PDP and its flag-bearers.

Speaking at the event, Asogwa told Ugwuanyi, who was with the PDP governorship candidate, his running mate, and the State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, that the workers came on a solidarity visit, “to applaud you for the good works you have been doing in the state.”

He added that the visit was also, “to thank you for our brothers that emerged from the last PDP governorship primary election in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai.”

Asogwa, who is the Director General of Enugu State PDP Campaign Organisation, in a statement, stressed that the workers were poised to ensure that Mbah and Ossai win the governorship election in the state in 2023, “to move the state to greater heights.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Local Government Pensions Board, Nana Ogbodo, reiterated the workers’ support for Ugwuanyi, Mbah, Ossai, and other candidates of the PDP in the state.

Ogbodo extolled Ugwuanyi’s sterling leadership qualities, describing him as an unassuming, peace loving and God fearing leader with a lot of accomplishments, stressing that the workers are fortunate to work under his result and people-oriented administration.

“We have had the fortunes to work with a governor (Ugwuanyi) who has enormous powers yet he is humble. Your Excellency, you are a master of science of human relationship. You have been a perfect source of good and you are a national champion of peace and humility and we are proud to work with you,”he was quoted to have said in a statement.

In their separate speeches, the Chairman of Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, Hon. Mrs. Ugochi Madueke and the Managing Director of Enugu State Waste Management Agency (ESWAMA), Chief Mrs. Amaka Anajemba, expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for empowering the women of the state in various capacities, reassuring him that the workers are solidly behind his administration and the candidates of the PDP.

They went further to thank the governor for the choice of Mbah and Ossai and pledged that they would join hands together and galvanise the women of the state to elect them into office come 2023.

They, therefore, expressed confidence that the PDP governorship candidate and his running mate, who are both lawyers, have the capacity to take Enugu State to the next level.