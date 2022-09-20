Parallex Bank Emerges Most Outstanding Young Commercial Bank

In recognition of its professionalism and commitment to limitless banking experience, Parallex Bank Limited, a fast-growing commercial bank in Nigeria, has been recognized as the Most Outstanding Young Commercial Bank in Nigeria at the Marketing Edge Annual Summit and Award.

Speaking at the award ceremony, held in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, Mr. John Ajayi, said the awardees were selected based on their stellar performances in their industries. According to him, the process of selecting the awardees was painstaking and rigorous, and only the most deserving organizations and individuals had been selected.

Managing Director of Parallex Bank Limited, Mr. Femi Bakre, said it feels gratifying to have emerged as the Most Outstanding Young Commercial Bank despite the bank’s newness in the market. Bakre said the award is a particular gospel to the organization to continue with all that they are doing right. He said Parallex Bank has taken the path of glory in the banking space, having downloaded the future into the present.

Parallex Bank, he said, was set up with the core values of professionalism, innovation, excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration. This, according to him, has made the bank go the extra mile for their customers to resolve issues in real time. Bakre added that Parallex Bank is a symbol of a lifestyle bank, offering bespoke banking services for each individual and organization across Nigeria.

He said the bank is in collaboration with foreign institutions to provide unique products that are not locally available and has carved a niche for itself in private banking for its high-net-worth customers such that customers can acquire home mortgages in the United Kingdom without leaving the shores of Nigeria.