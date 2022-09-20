  • Tuesday, 20th September, 2022

Nigeria Leads Sub-Saharan Africa in Solar Mini-grid Deployment

Nigeria


Esther Oluku


In line with the federal government plan to optimize energy generation through stakeholders’ collaboration and achieve zero carbon emission by 2060, the Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, has said that Nigeria presently has the highest rate of solar rural Mini-grid deployment in sub Saharan Africa.
He made the disclosure at the Nigeria Energy Conference themed: “Affordable, Reliable and Sustainable Energy through Collaboration,” which held in Lagos, yesterday.


This development which, he said, is in line with the Federal Ministry of Power’s Sustainable Energy for All Action Agenda 30:30:30, will help in bridging the energy deficit in the country.


The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Mr. Temitope Fasindimi, stated that with the nation’s enormous energy needs, investment in modern energy technology is required to meet the current demands.


He said; “Sustainable Energy for all Action Agenda electricity vision 30:30:30 is targeted at achieving 30 gigawatts electricity by the year 2030 from multiple sources of energy with at least 30 per cent contribution from renewable energy sources.


“Nigeria Presently has the highest rate of solar rural mini-grid deployments in sub Saharan Africa. Thanks to the implementation of capital subsidy which is insentivising the private sector to bring significant equity funding for equity development. Development of this project through a public-private-partnership is a clear demonstration of the confidence of the private sector in our policy”

