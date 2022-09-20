Lagos PDP Decries Bad Roads

Segun James



Following viral video reports of the bad state of roads in Lagos state, especially in Awoyaya area of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described it as disgraceful and embarrassing.

The party lamented the state of the road which is causing terrible gridlock and untold hardship for motorists, and businesses, saying that it is indeed a disgrace to the 23 years of All Progressives Congress (APC) rule in Lagos State.

The PDP in a statement by Head, Media & Communications, Jandor4Governor Campaign Organisation said that “it is saddening and very unfortunate that this hardship is also being experienced by residents in other divisions of the state. So worrisome is the fact that the ruling party has been in government for over 23 years with claims of humongous monthly IGR but with nothing tangible to show for it.”

The party said that the Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) is daily inundated with reports of pains and hardship suffered by the good people of the state as a result of the poor state of roads and other basic amenities.

“Jandor appeals to Lagosians to patiently endure the remaining days of the clueless and inept APC government as they prepare to experience a breath of fresh air when he emerges as the 16th Governor of the state in 2023.

“I appeal to the motorist, businessmen, and residents of Awoyaya to endure a little bit more. I assure you my government will build this road and all other roads in this condition across Lagos. I will make sure that the PDP government gives priority attention to roads, traffic and transportation immediately we are sworn in”, he said.