Iheanacho, Ndidi Future at Leicester in the Balance as Rodgers Sack Imminent 

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s future at King Power Stadium become hazy following plans by Leicester City Management to relieve embattled Manager, Brendan Rodgers, the head coach position.

Spate of loses by Leicester have now call to question the capacity of Rodgers to continue to lead the team.

Both Ndidi and Iheanacho are in the good book of Rodgers because their styles soothes him.

But that may not be the same with Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, who is now Leicester’s number one choice if they decide to sack boss Rodgers, according to reports.

The Northern Irishman is under heavy pressure after six successive defeats, including a 6-2 loss against Tottenham last Saturday left the Foxes marooned at the bottom of the Premier League table after their worst start to a season since 1983.

And UK’s The Sun claimed that highly-rated Dane Frank is top of their list of potential replacements if Rodgers gets the axe.

The club are weighing up whether to stick or twist given it will cost more than £10million to sack him and they must abide by Financial Fair Play regulations.

Only Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte earn more than Rodgers’ £10m-a-year salary on a lucrative contract which runs until 2025 and has him as the highest-paid manager in the club’s history.

But given the club’s financial struggles, with only £15m spent this summer on defender Wout Faes and a reported annual loss of £120m set to be announced, there are questions over whether the Midlands side can afford a costly severance package.